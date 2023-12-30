IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alabama plans to use nitrogen gas to execute man who once survived botched execution

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW

    01:40:13

  • Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic

    03:02

  • Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

    03:01

  • An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war

    07:21

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW

    01:35:27

  • New York Times sues OpenAI over copyright infringement

    03:35

  • House Committees demand White House provide documents on Hunter Biden

    02:43

  • Author on Black America has hope, if U.S. looks to the past for answers

    05:49

  • Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

    05:01

  • Biden to issue pardons for certain marijuana offenses

    02:03

  • How Houthi militant attacks in Red Sea threaten global supply chain

    02:48

  • Orange juice prices historically high after crop producer slammed by weather and disease

    02:18

  • NBC investigates how HCA hospitals put profits before patients 

    07:01

  • Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years

    03:43

  • Police officers found not guilty on all counts in death of Tacoma man

    01:50

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 20 | NBC News NOW

    01:42:07

  • Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’

    04:22

  • Explaining Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

    02:46

  • How cognitive warfare could influence Taiwan’s presidential election 

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Alabama plans to use nitrogen gas to execute man who once survived botched execution

05:48

An Alabama man is set to be executed in by nitrogen gas, making the state the first in the country to attempt an execution this way. This same man also has already survived a failed execution previously. He tells NBC News about a conversation he had with an execution official. Dec. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Alabama plans to use nitrogen gas to execute man who once survived botched execution

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Hallie Jackson NOW - December 28 | NBC News NOW

    01:40:13

  • Health authorities across globe issue warnings about rise of fake Ozempic

    03:02

  • Iranians defying their government though viral dance and joy campaign

    03:01

  • An interfaith conversation: Jewish and Muslim women discuss Israel-Hamas war

    07:21

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 27 | NBC News NOW

    01:35:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All