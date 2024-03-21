IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Medicare will cover Wegovy to reduce heart disease risk

Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping
March 21, 202401:53
    Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

01:53

Carlee Russell will pay $17,000 in restitution and perform community service after admitting she faked her own kidnapping along an Alabama highway.March 21, 2024

    Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping

