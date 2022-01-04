Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo00:23
UP NEXT
'A very scary way to start 2022' NBC correspondent recalls being stuck in Virginia traffic jam02:36
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge03:37
How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks01:59
How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections02:46
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud05:50
New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage05:50
Watch moment baby hears parents for first time02:20
Epstein settlement with woman accusing Prince Andrew unsealed02:17
Daring cold-weather rescues caught on camera02:34
Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene01:16
New Yorkers struggle to get tests as Covid cases surge03:39
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on four counts of fraud03:25
How new California law requiring gender-neutral toy sections could change kids TV02:28
Chicago, Philadelphia to require proof of vaccination for patrons02:43
Biden announces plan on 'strengthening competition' in meat industry, lowering consumer prices03:26
New York attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump01:31
Why Blackberry is discontinuing service for classic devices01:49
Brazilian president admitted to hospital for intestinal obstruction00:18
Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo00:23
The Albany County district attorney's office is dropping a misdemeanor forcible touching charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has denied the allegations.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo00:23
UP NEXT
'A very scary way to start 2022' NBC correspondent recalls being stuck in Virginia traffic jam02:36
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge03:37
How China plans to keep the Beijing Winter Olympics safe from Covid outbreaks01:59
How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections02:46