Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men

- Now Playing
Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men03:22
- UP NEXT
Biden administration moves to stretch out monkeypox vaccine supply amid criticism03:24
Companies increasingly offering fertility benefits to employees04:35
Groups experiment with activism inside metaverse03:29
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial08:52
Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas05:39
Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says01:46
Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims03:40
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour02:28
Father of child killed in Sandy Hook says he experienced 'hell' because of Alex Jones' lies03:14
Washington, D.C., struggles to regulate growing crypto campaign donations03:35
Political candidates turn to TikTok to mobilize younger voters03:55
Top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in counterterrorism operation03:10
Cable company ordered to pay billions in damages to family of Texas woman killed by employee00:28
Growing number of Americans questioning the value of college degree05:58
NBC News’ Pete Williams retires after nearly 30 years with network08:21
JetBlue wins Spirit takeover battle with $3.8 billion deal02:51
'Double-digit deaths' expected in Kentucky floods, governor says03:26
Former U.S. Marine detained in Russia Trevor Reed speaks out07:15
'Lost Person Behavior' science helps search teams look for missing people05:08
- Now Playing
Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men03:22
- UP NEXT
Biden administration moves to stretch out monkeypox vaccine supply amid criticism03:24
Companies increasingly offering fertility benefits to employees04:35
Groups experiment with activism inside metaverse03:29
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial08:52
Hungary's controversial prime minister addresses CPAC crowd in Texas05:39
Play All