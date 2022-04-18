IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

Following numerous defamation lawsuits, the conspiracy theory website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars, was found liable for damages after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. April 18, 2022

    Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

