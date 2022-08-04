IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims

Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims

After a day of deliberation in the defamation trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, a jury reached a verdict ordering Jones to pay the parents of Sandy Hook mass shooting victims $4.1 million. NBC News’ Ben Collins reports.  Aug. 4, 2022

    Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims

