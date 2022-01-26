IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier 02:06 Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional 03:49 Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access 04:48 How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks 01:31 First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase 04:53 Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights 05:40 Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid 03:11 Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call 04:30 New online SAT test will be shorter, report students' scores faster 01:55 'The metaverse is here to stay': Company digitizes celebrities into avatars for metaverse 05:04 Taylor Swift slams Blur's frontman songwriting claims 00:22 FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work against omicron 01:29 Demand for Covid antiviral pills far outweighs supply 06:38 What Arizona voters think of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after filibuster vote, censure 04:25 New York judge strikes down state’s mask mandate 03:45 More than 8,000 U.S. troops on high alert amid growing tension on Russia, Ukraine border 05:35 Pope Benedict XVI admits to being at 1980 meeting discussing abuse 06:05 Family of a young Black woman killed after Bumble date demand justice 03:29 Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial 03:03 Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition 04:25
The House committee investigation the January 6 Capitol riot has interviewed controversial radio host Alex Jones, who told his listeners that he exercised his Fifth Amendment right “almost 100 times” during his deposition. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains why the committee wanted to speak with Jones and why he refused to answer their questions.
Jan. 26, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier 02:06 Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional 03:49 Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access 04:48 How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks 01:31 First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase 04:53