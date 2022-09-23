IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim

    03:32

  • Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in “referendums” on joining Russia

    04:37

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

    04:08

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

    04:08

  • How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases

    03:17

  • Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago

    03:38

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

    06:42

  • Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’

    03:07

  • What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?

    03:46

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

    03:17

  • President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows

    03:35

  • Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    04:25

  • What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?

    05:06

  • Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades

    03:19

NBC News NOW

Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

03:17

Alex Jones is facing a second trial to determine how much the conspiracy theorist must pay to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting for spreading false narratives about the 2012 massacre. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis explains how a heated exchange between Jones and the judge could impact the case and when a decision on the pay out to victims’ families is expected. Sept. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim

    03:32

  • Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in “referendums” on joining Russia

    04:37

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests

    04:08

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All