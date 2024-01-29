IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial after jury tampering allegations

04:22

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been denied a new trial, a judge ruled, after a day-long evidentiary hearing that centered on allegations that a court clerk tampered with the jury and tainted the process.Jan. 29, 2024

