BREAKING: R. Kelly, who is already serving 30 years, is sentenced to one additional year in Illinois sex abuse case

Alex Murdaugh describes murder scene of his wife and son while sobbing

05:57

Alex Murdaugh describes discovering his murdered wife and son when he drove down to the dog kennels. Murdaugh was sobbing and said, “so bad,” between tears. Feb. 23, 2023

