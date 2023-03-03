IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Electronic data lead jury to find Alex Murdaugh guilty of double murder

    03:33

  • Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized for shingles

    00:29

  • Jury deliberating in Alex Murdaugh murder trial after closing arguments

    06:30

  • Poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran seems to be an ‘act of revenge’ for protesting

    05:28

  • Chinese Communist Party misinformation campaign ‘incredibly sophisticated,’ congressman says

    08:13

  • Full Panel: CPAC is a ‘4-day Trump rally on the Potomac’

    11:24

  • 2023 CPAC shows enthusiasm around DeSantis, not ‘establishment’ GOP

    04:41

  • Chicago mayoral candidate’s law-and-order platform should have Democrats ‘standing at attention’

    12:01

  • Chuck Todd: Biden’s D.C. crime decision shows Democrats are ‘spooked’ it may be 2024 ‘cudgel’

    03:46

  • State senator proposes bill to get rid of Florida Democratic Party

    01:51

  • Murdaugh juror replaced after having improper discussions about the trial

    02:16

  • The inspiring story behind Cambridge University’s youngest Black professor

    04:10

  • Why some GOP heavyweights are skipping CPAC

    02:44

  • AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    05:22

  • Iranian government to investigate series of poisonings

    02:17

  • Pennsylvania man accused of trying to bring explosive on plane

    01:21

NBC News NOW

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder

05:13

A jury has found South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty in the double murder of his wife, Margaret and their son, Paul. March 3, 2023

  • Electronic data lead jury to find Alex Murdaugh guilty of double murder

    03:33

  • Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized for shingles

    00:29

  • Jury deliberating in Alex Murdaugh murder trial after closing arguments

    06:30

  • Poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran seems to be an ‘act of revenge’ for protesting

    05:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All