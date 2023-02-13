IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alex Murdaugh's wife was worried about family's finances, testimony shows

The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son, is entering its fourth week as testimony from last week is shedding more light on what happened on the night of the brutal murders. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down how a piece of video that appears to place Murdaugh at the scene could impact the trial and how the disbarred lawyer’s defense team is responding to his alleged financial trouble.Feb. 13, 2023

