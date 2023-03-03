IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    New study says Hubble Space Telescope faces threat from private companies' satellites

    02:43

  • ‘I’m innocent’: Alex Murdaugh says he did not kill wife and son during sentencing

    00:36

  • Report says more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

    03:58

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    02:57

  • ASL performer speaks about the importance of using artistic sign language to capture deaf perspective

    03:34

  • Top Story with Tom Llamas - March 2 | NBC News NOW

    47:49

  • At least three reported tornadoes across South

    02:22

  • Major GOP stars to skip CPAC conference

    02:21

  • 'Justice was done today,' says prosecution following Murdaugh's guilty verdict

    05:22

  • Electronic data lead jury to find Alex Murdaugh guilty of double murder

    03:33

  • Breaking down the guilty verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

    04:20

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder

    05:13

  • Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized for shingles

    00:29

  • Jury deliberating in Alex Murdaugh murder trial after closing arguments

    06:30

  • Poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran seems to be an ‘act of revenge’ for protesting

    05:28

  • Chinese Communist Party misinformation campaign ‘incredibly sophisticated,’ congressman says

    08:13

  • Full Panel: CPAC is a ‘4-day Trump rally on the Potomac’

    11:24

  • 2023 CPAC shows enthusiasm around DeSantis, not ‘establishment’ GOP

    04:41

NBC News NOW

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son

01:50

Judge Clifton Newman hands down a sentence of life in prison following Alex Murdaugh's conviction in the murder of his son Paul and wife Maggie.March 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife and son

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    New study says Hubble Space Telescope faces threat from private companies' satellites

    02:43

  • ‘I’m innocent’: Alex Murdaugh says he did not kill wife and son during sentencing

    00:36

  • Report says more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

    03:58

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    02:57

  • ASL performer speaks about the importance of using artistic sign language to capture deaf perspective

    03:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All