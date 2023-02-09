IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • ‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says

    03:28

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38

  • FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

NBC News NOW

Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

04:31

Court proceedings in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh came to an alarming halt after a bomb threat forced an evacuation of the courthouse as a witness was about to take the stand. NBC News’ Ellison Barber breaks down how the moment played out and what to expect as proceedings get back underway. Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All