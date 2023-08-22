IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    All 8 people rescued from dangling Pakistan cable car

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to 7 charges including fraud 

    00:38

  • Some children rescued from Pakistan cable car suspended above ravine

    02:59

  • Trump co-defendants start to surrender in Georgia

    02:31

  • Second person found dead in Washington state wildfires

    02:59

  • Trump has already recorded his debate-night interview with Tucker Carlson

    01:55

  • LA County sheriff ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Tropical Storm Hilary damage

    03:22

  • Trump scraps plan to release 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    00:42

  • Biden holds meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David

    02:56

  • An inside look at Detroit Police Department's mental health unit

    02:52

  • Hilary strengthens to hurricane as it heads toward West Coast

    02:28

  • Attorneys: Tuohy family 'devastated' by Michael Oher lawsuit

    02:25

  • What to know about the Inflation Reduction Act

    03:22

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:26

  • Leonard Bernstein’s family responds to backlash against Bradley Cooper portrayal of composer

    02:28

  • Seized items to be returned to Kansas newspaper after controversial police raid

    02:02

  • Entire police department in Minnesota town resigns

    02:24

  • Former FBI agent pleads guilty to working for Russian oligarch

    03:10

  • Maui residents need more communication from FEMA, wildfire survivor says

    04:18

  • How Trump’s fourth indictment is impacting Republican voters

    01:37

NBC News NOW

All 8 people rescued from dangling Pakistan cable car

02:25

A group of seven children and one teacher trapped in a dangling cable car above a ravine in northern Pakistan have been rescued. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports how the military helicopter rescue mission was completed before nightfall.Aug. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    All 8 people rescued from dangling Pakistan cable car

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to 7 charges including fraud 

    00:38

  • Some children rescued from Pakistan cable car suspended above ravine

    02:59

  • Trump co-defendants start to surrender in Georgia

    02:31

  • Second person found dead in Washington state wildfires

    02:59

  • Trump has already recorded his debate-night interview with Tucker Carlson

    01:55
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All