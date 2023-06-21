IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

NBC News NOW

All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

03:26

A group of health experts say adults, especially pregnant and postpartum women, should be regularly assessed for anxiety and depression. NBC News' Dr. Akshay Syal explains the reason for regular screening.June 21, 2023

    All adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, health panel says

