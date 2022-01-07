All three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael to life in prison without possibility of parole and William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison with possibility of parole, all three were found guilty in November of the murder and other charges. Judge Walmsley said it was "a killing, it was callous."Jan. 7, 2022
