IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner

    04:04

  • Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral

    03:04

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: 'Robocall' complaints jump 25 percent and NASA announces Amazon’s Alexa will go to space

    02:13

  • Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination

    04:25

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

    04:36

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

    02:48

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Global Covid cases surpass 300 million amid omicron surge

    03:59

  • Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels

    03:25

  • What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics

    04:29

  • American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian

    03:20

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote

    03:38

  • Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks

    00:27

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

    01:58

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate

    00:13

  • 2022 Grammy's have been postponed due to Covid surge

    00:13

  • More snow and winter weather expected across country

    02:30

  • Republican-aligned group launches $1 million ad campaign to sway Manchin

    02:52

NBC News NOW

All three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

04:26

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael to life in prison without possibility of parole and William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison with possibility of parole, all three were found guilty in November of the murder and other charges. Judge Walmsley said it was "a killing, it was callous."Jan. 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner

    04:04

  • Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral

    03:04

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: 'Robocall' complaints jump 25 percent and NASA announces Amazon’s Alexa will go to space

    02:13

  • Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination

    04:25

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

    04:36

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All