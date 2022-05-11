IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alleged Haitian gang leader charged in connection to Christian Aid Ministries kidnapping plot

Alleged Haitian gang leader charged in connection to Christian Aid Ministries kidnapping plot

A man charged with directing the kidnapping of Christian Aid Ministries members in Haiti, Joly Germaine, is set to make his first court appearance. The 17 hostages had been in the country to help with earthquake relief efforts and were all released last December. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the charges.May 11, 2022

