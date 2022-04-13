IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

00:42

San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken made history last night by becoming the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League game. To mark the unprecedented event, Nakken said she is going to donate the bright orange helmet she wore to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. April 13, 2022

