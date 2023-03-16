IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Blackberry’ movie follows rise of first smartphone: See the trailer

    01:02

  • Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks

    05:19

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

    04:13

  • Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-4

    06:48

  • Artificial intelligence used to generate voice cloning

    04:34

  • Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns

    02:18

  • What you need to know about the looming Netflix changes

    04:57

  • Silicon Valley Bank customer used personal funds to pay employees due to shutdown

    03:58

  • Emma Watson’s face used in sexual deepfake ad on Instagram and Facebook

    02:41

  • iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal

    03:58

  • Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test

    09:58

  • SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

    02:53

  • Bringing photos to life and other mind-blowing A.I. advancements

    04:22

  • TikTok announces new well-being features for teens

    01:51

  • Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?

    01:37

  • New life-saving tech uses robotics to help detect lung cancer

    03:23

  • The clock is ticking for TikTok as government ban looms

    03:11

  • Morehouse College class teaches Black History using the metaverse 

    02:42

  • Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

    02:17

NBC News NOW

Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores

02:45

The suit alleges that Amazon Go stores in New York failed to comply with a law that requires businesses let people know when their biometric information is being tracked. NBC News' Kevin Collier and Danny Cevallos have more details.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Blackberry’ movie follows rise of first smartphone: See the trailer

    01:02

  • Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks

    05:19

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

    04:13

  • Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-4

    06:48

  • Artificial intelligence used to generate voice cloning

    04:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All