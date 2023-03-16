Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores

- Now Playing
Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores02:45
- UP NEXT
‘Blackberry’ movie follows rise of first smartphone: See the trailer01:02
Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks05:19
3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants04:13
Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-406:48
Artificial intelligence used to generate voice cloning04:34
Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns02:18
What you need to know about the looming Netflix changes04:57
Silicon Valley Bank customer used personal funds to pay employees due to shutdown03:58
Emma Watson’s face used in sexual deepfake ad on Instagram and Facebook02:41
iPhone distress signal leads to rescue of driver who crashed into canal03:58
Can ChatGPT fool a high school teacher? We put one to the test09:58
SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station02:53
Bringing photos to life and other mind-blowing A.I. advancements04:22
TikTok announces new well-being features for teens01:51
Could TikTok be banned in the U.S. for good?01:37
New life-saving tech uses robotics to help detect lung cancer03:23
The clock is ticking for TikTok as government ban looms03:11
Morehouse College class teaches Black History using the metaverse02:42
Airports use A.I. to help find lost items02:17
- Now Playing
Amazon faces class action lawsuit over facial recognition technology in New York stores02:45
- UP NEXT
‘Blackberry’ movie follows rise of first smartphone: See the trailer01:02
Finding your car, mirroring phone to TV & more smartphone hacks05:19
3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants04:13
Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-406:48
Artificial intelligence used to generate voice cloning04:34
Play All