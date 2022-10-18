IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amazon union initiative part of larger union movement across big business

Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Albany, New York, voted to reject unionizing, handing a defeat to Amazon union efforts. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on how this fight is a part of a larger boom in union activities involving some of the biggest companies in the world including Amazon. Oct. 18, 2022

