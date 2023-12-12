IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

NBC News NOW

Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

04:06

Dozens of Amazon workers say they were misled and exploited by firms that supply labor to Amazon in Saudi Arabia and by recruiting agencies in Nepal. Former workers shared their devastating experiences with NBC News. Dec. 12, 2023

    Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

