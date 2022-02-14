IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

02:28

The Ambassador Bridge, a crucial trade route between the U.S. and Canada has reopened after police broke up a week-long protest over vaccine mandates overnight. NBC News' Cal Perry reports.  Feb. 14, 2022

