NBC News NOW

Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

04:13

Actress Amber Heard took the stand for the second day in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In Heard’s testimony, she became emotional as she alleges Depp violently sexually assaulted her while on a trip to Australia in 2015. Warning: This report contains a disturbing description of sexual assault. May 6, 2022

