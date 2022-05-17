IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32
Amber Heard was back on the stand as cross-examination is now underway in the $50 million defamation lawsuit brought on by ex-husband Johnny Depp. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how Depp’s team pressed Heard on the lack of photos depicting injuries from the most intense allegations of abuse. May 17, 2022

