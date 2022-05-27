Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

During closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s attorneys, accused Heard of being the abuser during their marriage, saying that the 2016 report of domestic abuse filed against Depp was “a set up,” adding “there is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp.” May 27, 2022