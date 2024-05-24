IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American avoids jail after being arrested on ammunition charges in Turks and Caicos
May 24, 2024

NBC News NOW

American avoids jail after being arrested on ammunition charges in Turks and Caicos

02:22

One of five Americans charged for possession of ammunition in Turks and Caicos will be free to leave after paying a fine. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson has details.May 24, 2024

