American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason
Feb. 21, 202403:49
Russian authorities have detained a Los Angeles resident on suspicion of treason for raising funds to support Ukraine in it's defense against Russia. The American detained was confirmed as Kseniya Karolina, a Russian-American ballerina. Feb. 21, 2024

