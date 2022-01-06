American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian
03:20
Share this -
copied
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could make history while compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the hope of securing a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing. LeDuc could become the first out nonbinary person to compete in the Winter Games.Jan. 6, 2022
Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels
03:25
What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics
04:29
Now Playing
American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian
03:20
UP NEXT
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds
05:24
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot
07:21
Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote