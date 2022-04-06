IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

    09:42
NBC News NOW

American Instagram influencer documents her escape from Ukraine online

09:42

At least four million people have fled Ukraine including one Chicago woman who was visiting her mother in Kyiv when Russian troops invaded the country. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Olga Tsoi who documented her escape on Instagram to her 44,000 followers. April 6, 2022

Best of NBC News

