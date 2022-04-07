American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso
An American nun working in Burkina Faso was kidnapped and taken at gunpoint by unidentified captors. Despite the West African nation facing increased violence in recent years, her loved ones are still praying for her safe release. April 7, 2022
