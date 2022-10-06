IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    DEA seizes 15,000 fentanyl pills packed in a Lego box

    02:23

  • Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36

  • Security video shows California family kidnapped at gunpoint

    01:31

  • Wisconsin court rules woman can claim self-defense in murder of alleged sex trafficker, opening new avenues for victims

    04:34

  • Remains of Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969 finally identified

    02:06

  • Purdue University student killed, roommate in custody

    01:54

  • Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station

    00:58

  • Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Los Angeles Koreatown neighborhood

    00:40

  • Search continues for kidnapped California family

    03:15

  • Two more shootings linked to series of Stockton, California killings

    02:46

  • Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59

  • Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

  • Northeastern University employee arrested in bomb hoax

    02:55

  • Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

    01:38

  • Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Florida teen dies in stolen Maserati crash

    02:03

NBC News NOW

American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

03:10

An American tourist was murdered while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how officials are saying the man was shot by armed gang members returning from an excursion. Oct. 6, 2022

  • Telenovela star found guilty for manslaughter in road rage incident

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    DEA seizes 15,000 fentanyl pills packed in a Lego box

    02:23

  • Purdue University student killed in residence hall, roommate arrested

    01:36

  • Security video shows California family kidnapped at gunpoint

    01:31

  • Wisconsin court rules woman can claim self-defense in murder of alleged sex trafficker, opening new avenues for victims

    04:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All