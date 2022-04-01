American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war
02:13
A 28-year-old man from Maryland decided to fly to Poland at the start of the Russian invasion to volunteer at a Ukrainian animal shelter. The shelter cares for wild and domesticated animals who have been abandoned or displaced as a result of the war. April 1, 2022
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes
03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help
03:55
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel
03:58
Now Playing
American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war
02:13
UP NEXT
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana