IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas

    03:03

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27

  • Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

    02:46

  • Josh Duggar sentenced to over 12 years in prison for child pornography case

    00:55

  • Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers

    03:38

  • Fmr. Secretary of State Kissinger suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia

    03:21

  • ‘Today we are acting’: Biden signs executive order on policing reform

    02:31

  • Boyfriend of Texas suspect’s mother speaks out on shooting

    00:34

  • Beto O'Rourke: 'Now is the time to stop the next shooting'

    01:12

  • 'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims

    01:44

  • Texas Gov. Abbott: Government must 'do a better job' to address mental health

    01:17

  • 'Nothing has changed': Broward County sheriff calls for action after school shooting in Texas

    01:35

  • Kate Moss: Johnny Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs’

    02:31

  • Indiana pastor confesses to past 'adultery' with 16-year-old

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre

02:53

After the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, many Americans from all corners of the country are making passionate pleads saying “enough is enough.”May 26, 2022

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Americans react to the Robb Elementary School massacre

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas

    03:03

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All