IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Amtrak crash in Missouri leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

  • Williams: Public school prayer case is 'another ruling lowering the wall between church and state’

    05:51

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37

  • McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

    00:36

  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    02:18

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:28

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

    03:45

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

    03:25

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

    04:54

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

NBC News NOW

Amtrak crash in Missouri leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

02:15

Three people are dead after an Amtrak passenger train struck a dump truck at a railroad crossing in Missouri. Officials confirmed that two people on the train died and one person in the vehicle was killed. Multiple people were injured and taken to area hospitals.June 27, 2022

  • Doctors sue American Physicians Partners alleging firm pressed them to work while sick

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Amtrak crash in Missouri leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial set to begin July 1 in Moscow

    00:48

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • Democrats scramble to solidify abortion messaging and action plan ahead of midterms

    08:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All