IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we gonna stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

  • Legendary Hawaiian surf contest showcases women alongside men for the first time

    04:46

  • Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh 

    03:20

  • Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35

  • Germany hesitant to send tanks to Ukraine as NATO discusses weapon supplies

    03:19

  • Biden pledges support ‘every step of the way’ as California recovers from storms 

    04:43

  • Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

    03:31

  • March for Life returns to Washington for first time since overturning of Roe v. Wade

    03:41

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

    06:10

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • Ukrainian authorities begin investigating deadly helicopter crash

    02:22

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

    03:02

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37

  • What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

NBC News NOW

An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

02:06

An 18-year-old is now facing murder charges after two students at a charter school for disadvantaged youth were shot and killed in Des Moines, Iowa. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports on the suspect and a possible motive behind the shooting. Jan. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Several senior Ukrainian officials resign after corruption allegations

    01:46

  • 'When are we gonna stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

  • Legendary Hawaiian surf contest showcases women alongside men for the first time

    04:46

  • Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh 

    03:20

  • Google parent company Alphabet announces 12K job cuts

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All