    An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

An in-depth explanation of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency

Many questions surround the growing popularity of cryptocurrency including its volatility as its value tanked around $500 billion just this past month. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by Technology Correspondent Jacob Ward to discuss the comparisons American Economist Paul Krugman made regarding crypto and the mortgage crisis. Feb. 1, 2022

