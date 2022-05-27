IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Analysis: The importance of Amber Heard’s legal team’s First Amendment argument

07:57

The jury is in deliberations in the trial of Johnny Depp v. Amber heard over defamation. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos examines Heard's legal team's argument about the First Amendment and how they argue she should not be penalized over her op-ed for the Washington Post.May 27, 2022

