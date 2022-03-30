IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18
Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

03:18

As Russia claims it will scale back its forces near Kyiv, Ukraine, NBC News analyst Clint Watts breaks down where the Russian military could reposition themselves and what to expect from their movements.March 30, 2022

