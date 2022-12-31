IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on allegations of rape, human trafficking

Provocative social media influencer and former reality TV star Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania as prosecutors say they have evidence that he ran an organized crime group involved in human trafficking. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports. Dec. 31, 2022

