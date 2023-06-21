IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Andrew Tate indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking

03:20

Online influencer Andrew Tate, known for his controversial views on women, will face trial in Romania on charges including rape and human trafficking. The indictment follows Tate's initial arrest in December that led to him and his brother Tristan being placed on house arrest. NBC's Ali Arouzi has the details.June 21, 2023

