Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million

Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million, setting a record for an American art piece sold at auction. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the New York Times's Robin Pogrebin who was at the auction house when the portrait was sold. May 12, 2022

