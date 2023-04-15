IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to backlash after partnership with trans influencer

The CEO of Anheuser-Busch said they never “intended to be part of a discussion that divides people” after the brewing company received backlash for sponsoring a post from trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. NBC’s Hallie Jackson speaks with crisis management expert Molly McPherson to look further into the CEO’s recent public statement. April 15, 2023

