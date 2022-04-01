Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands
03:18
Controversy brews in Europe over whether to eat octopus after Spanish company Nueva Pescanova announced it would open the world's first commercial octopus farm. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist reports.April 1, 2022
