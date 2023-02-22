IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Animals attack dog walkers in separate incidents in Alaska and Florida

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Elderly Florida woman killed in alligator attack

    01:05

  • Video shows moose charging into woman on Alaskan sidewalk

    00:55

  • How avalanche rescue dogs train to save lives

    02:40

  • Rescue dogs train to save lives during an avalanche

    02:17

  • Paleontologists unearth seven million-year-old sperm whale skull in Peru

    00:42

  • Kitten rescued from truck engine by maintenance technicians

    01:43

  • Dog journeys 10 miles back to Texas shelter

    02:04

  • Watch: Dogs take a stroll down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    01:10

  • Three-year-old sells homegrown eggs amid price surge

    01:45

  • Watch: Texas officer rescues K-9 partner during tornado

    00:30

  • Watch: San Diego firefighters rescue dog from 30-foot hole

    00:31

  • Community jumps in to rescue dozens of dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare

    01:46

  • Squirrel monkeys stolen from Louisiana's 'Zoosiana'

    01:29

  • Two missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found

    02:24

  • Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media

    00:50

  • Dallas Zoo offers reward in 'suspicious death' of vulture

    01:57

  • Meet 'Toadzilla' – Australia's record-breaking cane toad

    00:54

  • Watch: Aerials show missing clouded leopard recovered at Dallas Zoo

    01:04

  • Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'

    01:36

NBC News NOW

Animals attack dog walkers in separate incidents in Alaska and Florida

01:43

An Alaskan woman survived a kick in the head by a moose while an elderly woman in Florida was dragged into a pond and killed by a 10-foot alligator. NBC’s Kathy Park has the disturbing details of these recent encounters with wild animals. Feb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Animals attack dog walkers in separate incidents in Alaska and Florida

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Elderly Florida woman killed in alligator attack

    01:05

  • Video shows moose charging into woman on Alaskan sidewalk

    00:55

  • How avalanche rescue dogs train to save lives

    02:40

  • Rescue dogs train to save lives during an avalanche

    02:17

  • Paleontologists unearth seven million-year-old sperm whale skull in Peru

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All