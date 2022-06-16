IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

NBC News NOW

Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

In an exclusive interview, Anna Sorokin spoke with NBC News' Savannah Sellers from an ICE detention facility and remained defiant after being found guilty of defrauding and attempting to defraud banks and hotels while claiming to be a German heiress. Sorokin also explained that she is trying to get away from being considered a "scammer" after Netflix's "Inventing Anna."June 16, 2022

