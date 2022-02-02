IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal

    07:17

  • Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage

    03:22

  • Eight-year-old author sneaks his book onto library shelves

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Another journalist killed in Mexico, sparking nationwide protest

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

  • Employee-owned companies are retaining more workers during the ‘Great Resignation’

    04:40

  • Pentagon: Putin continues to build up military presence near borders

    03:20

  • Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

    04:58

  • Looking back at Myanmar's military coup one year later

    04:53

  • Federal prisons on lockdown after deadly fight at Texas facility

    00:50

  • NFL legend Tom Brady officially announces retirement: 'I am so proud of what we have achieved'

    03:50

  • ‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing

    02:50

  • Florida GOP seeks to ban discussions on sexual orientation, race in schools

    04:56

  • Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for two men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    03:36

  • U.K.’s Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after Covid lockdown parties report

    04:00

  • Mike Pence’s former chief of staff testifies before House Jan. 6 committee

    04:18

  • White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app

    06:45

  • Two Connecticut police officers suspended for allegedly mishandling investigations

    04:08

NBC News NOW

Another journalist killed in Mexico, sparking nationwide protest

02:35

Roberto Toledo, a 55-year-old reporter, was shot and killed in Mexico, making it the fourth death of a journalist in the country this year. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how Toledo’s death is coming off the heels of another journalist's death last week, which has led to nationwide protests demanding better protection for the press in Mexico.Feb. 2, 2022

  • New York Times buys game ‘Wordle’ in a seven-figure deal

    07:17

  • Whoopi Goldberg apologizes after her Holocaust statements causes outrage

    03:22

  • Eight-year-old author sneaks his book onto library shelves

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Another journalist killed in Mexico, sparking nationwide protest

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    AMP Beauty LA hopes to redefine beauty shopping experience for women of color

    03:52

  • Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is accusing NFL of racism

    04:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All