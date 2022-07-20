IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe

    Sterilization requests on the rise following Roe v. Wade ruling

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

  • New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

  • Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

  • Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

  • U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access

  • Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

  • Pregnant Texas woman argues unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane

  • Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion access

  • Thousands gather for Women’s March in D.C. to protest for abortion rights

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access

  • Tim Ryan on abortion ruling: ‘This is not freedom’

  • J.D. Vance on abortion: States need to ‘figure this stuff out’

  • Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion

  • Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe

Court battles over abortion access are playing out across the U.S. following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on the lack of support systems for parents and children in states that ban the procedure and how anti-abortion groups are approaching that issue. July 20, 2022

