Anti-government protests in Kazakhstan turn violent
Tensions continue to grow in Kazakhstan as violent protests break out across the country over rising fuel prices. Protesters have clashed with police, stormed government buildings and ransacked the airport. NBC News' Morgan Chesky has the latest.Jan. 6, 2022
