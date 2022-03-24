Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum
03:48
Unlike Ukrainians fleeing the invasion, anti-war Russians arriving at the U.S.- Mexico border have been less likely to receive an exemption that would allow them to request asylum. The border remains closed to asylum seekers under a Covid-19 related policy. March 24, 2022
New details emerge in NYC vocal coach homicide
03:40
Watch: Shootout leads to head-on collision in Milwaukee
03:06
Now Playing
Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum
03:48
UP NEXT
'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine
06:45
Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind 2020 election
05:02
Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing